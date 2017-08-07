FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Quantenna announces second quarter 2017 financial results
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Quantenna announces second quarter 2017 financial results

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Quantenna Communications Inc

* Q2 revenue $47.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.9 million

* Quantenna Communications Inc quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Quantenna Communications Inc quarterly GAAP earnings per share $ 0.00

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 - $0.09

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 - $0.02

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q3 2017 revenue $49m to $51m

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $48.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.