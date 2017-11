BRIEF-Quantenna announces third quarter 2017 financial results

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Quantenna Communications Inc

* Quantenna announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $50.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.9 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quantenna Communications Inc - sees Q4 2017 revenue $40 million to $42 mln‍​

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q4 GAAP loss earnings per share of $0.09- $0.11​

* Quantenna Communications Inc sees Q4 non-GAAP loss earnings per share of $0.02- $0.04​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: