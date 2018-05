May 9 (Reuters) - Quanterix Corp:

* QUANTERIX CORPORATION RELEASES OPERATING RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $7.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $7.1 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE OF $7.5M VERSUS PRIOR YEAR Q1 OF $5.3M, AN INCREASE OF 41%