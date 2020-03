March 9 (Reuters) - Quanterix Corp:

* ORATION RELEASES OPERATING RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

* Q4 REVENUE $15.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $14.2 MILLION

* Q4 PRODUCT REVENUE WAS $11.4M VERSUS PRIOR YEAR Q4 OF $7.5M, AN INCREASE OF 53%

* Q4 SERVICE REVENUE WAS $4.3M VERSUS PRIOR YEAR Q4 OF $3.4M, AN INCREASE OF 26%