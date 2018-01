BRIEF-Quantum Corp Names Patrick Dennis As CEO

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Quantum Corp:

* QUANTUM CORPORATION NAMES PATRICK DENNIS AS CEO

* QUANTUM CORP - PATRICK DENNIS SUCCEEDS ADALIO SANCHEZ, A MEMBER OF QUANTUM‘S BOARD WHO HAD SERVED AS INTERIM CEO SINCE EARLY NOVEMBER 2017

* QUANTUM CORP - DENNIS WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CEO OF GUIDANCE SOFTWARE

* QUANTUM CORP - DENNIS SUCCEEDS ADALIO SANCHEZ, A MEMBER OF QUANTUM‘S BOARD WHO HAD SERVED AS INTERIM CEO SINCE EARLY NOVEMBER 2017

* QUANTUM CORP - SANCHEZ WILL REMAIN ON BOARD AND ASSIST WITH TRANSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: