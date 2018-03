BRIEF-Quantum Foods Says HY HEPS Is Expected To Be At Least 76.4 Cents Per Share​

March 14 (Reuters) - Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd:

* QUANTUM FOODS HOLDINGS LTD - HY HEPS OF COMPANY WILL BE AT LEAST 516%, OR 64.0 CENTS PER SHARE HIGHER THAN REPORTED IN COMPARABLE PERIOD​

* QUANTUM FOODS HOLDINGS LTD - ‍FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 HEPS IS EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST 76.4 CENTS PER SHARE​

* QUANTUM FOODS HOLDINGS LTD - ‍NO FURTHER INCIDENTS OF AVIAN INFLUENZA HAVE BEEN EXPERIENCED​

* QUANTUM FOODS HOLDINGS LTD - ‍FURTHER OUTBREAK OF AVIAN INFLUENZA BEFORE END OF REPORTING PERIOD COULD HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON EXPECTED HEPS​