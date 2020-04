BRIEF-Quantum Foods Sees HY HEPS Of Between 28.1 And 34.9 Cents

April 2 (Reuters) - Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: QFH - TRADING STATEMENT

* QUANTUM FOODS HOLDINGS LTD - SEES HY HEPS OF BETWEEN 28.1 CENTS AND 34.9 CENTS

* QUANTUM FOODS - SEES HY BASIC EPS OF BETWEEN 28.2 CENTS AND 35.0 CENTS

* QUANTUM FOODS - CONTINUES TO OPERATE AS A SUPPLIER OF ESSENTIAL GOODS TO SOUTH AFRICAN MARKET, DURING LOCK-DOWN PERIOD

* QUANTUM FOODS HOLDINGS LTD - COVID-19 HAS, TO DATE, NOT HAD ANY SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON BUSINESS

* QUANTUM FOODS HOLDINGS LTD - EXTENT OF NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CONSUMERS AND ECONOMY IS, HOWEVER, STILL VERY UNCERTAIN