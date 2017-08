June 28 (Reuters) - QUANTUM GENOMICS SA:

* QUANTUM GENOMICS ANNOUNCES THE DESIGN OF ITS NEXT PHASE II TRIAL IN ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION, NEW-HOPE

* AT END OF THIS TRIAL - RESULTS OF WHICH ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 - A PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL COULD THEN BE INITIATED WITH QGC001.