March 29 (Reuters) - QUANTUM GENOMICS SA:

* ON 31 DECEMBER 2017, OPERATING INCOME WAS -EUR10.3 MILLION, COMPARED WITH -EUR6.2 MILLION ONE YEAR EARLIER

* AT END-DEC., THERE WAS €8.9 MILLION IN EQUITY CAPITAL AND €11.1 MILLION IN AVAILABLE CASH FLOW

* FY NET LOSS EUR 9.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 5.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REPORTS FOR H1 A NET INCOME OF -EUR9.4 MILLION VERSUS -EUR5.2 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2016