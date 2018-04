BRIEF-Quantum Genomics Presents Its 3-Year Strategic Plan

April 19 (Reuters) - QUANTUM GENOMICS SA:

* PRESENTS ITS 3-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN.

* ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION: COMPLETION OF NEW-HOPE STUDY BROUGHT FORWARD TO DECEMBER 2018

* HEART FAILURE: EARLY LAUNCH OF A PHASE IIB STUDY IN 4(TH) QUARTER 2018, ON BASIS OF GOOD PRODUCT SAFETY IN HEART FAILURE PATIENTS

* TO SIGN A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP OR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH A PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP WITHIN 24 MONTHS

* JEAN-PHILIPPE MILON NOW ASSUMES POSITION OF CEO