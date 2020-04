April 7 (Reuters) - QUANTUM GENOMICS SA:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS ON CLINICAL RESEARCH ACTIVITIES

* COMPANY IMPLEMENTED MITIGATION PLANS TO SECURE SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS AND PRODUCTION OF FIRIBASTAT, WHICH IS MADE IN FRANCE

* ALL EMPLOYEES ARE THEREFORE ABLE TO CONTINUE WORKING ON DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS