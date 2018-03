March 15 (Reuters) - Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co Ltd :

* FY ‍NET PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR YEAR RMB91.0 MILLION VERSUS RMB85.5 MILLION

* ‍FY INTEREST INCOME RMB140 MILLION VERSUS RMB143.7 MILLION

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.05 PER SHARE​