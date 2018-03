March 9 (Reuters) - QUARTIERS PROPERTIES AB (PUBL) :

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO START JOINT VETURE WITH RUBEN OTERO

* THE PARTIES WILL OWN FIFTY PERCENT EACH OF THE NEW COMPANY

* ‍JOINT VENTURE GETS FIRST COMMISSION TO SELL AND MARKET GRAN VISTA PROJECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)