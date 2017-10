Sept 27 (Reuters) - Quartix Holdings Plc

* SAYS APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL MENDIS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (“CFO”) WITH EFFECT FROM 1 ST JANUARY 2018

* DANIEL WILL JOIN COMPANY IN DECEMBER OF THIS YEAR AND IS EXPECTED TO TAKE UP HIS NEW POSITION AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY‘S BOARD ON JAN. 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: