BRIEF-Quartix Holdings Says COVID-19 Unlikely To Have A Material Impact On H1 Profit

April 27 (Reuters) - Quartix Holdings PLC:

* QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC - TRADING STATEMENT

* QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC - TRADING FOR FIRST THREE-MONTH PERIOD TO 31 MARCH 2020 WAS STRONG, AND CONSISTENT WITH MEETING MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR

* QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC - SINCE START OF APRIL COMPANY HAS SEEN A LARGE SLOWDOWN IN ORDERS IN ALL REGIONS

* QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC - NET CASH AT 31 MARCH WAS £8.5M

* QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC - COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS UNLIKELY TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON PROFIT AND CASHFLOW IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC - THERE IS LIKELY TO BE SOME REDUCTION IN H1 REVENUE COMPARED TO ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS