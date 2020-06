June 2 (Reuters) - Quartix Holdings PLC:

* QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC - COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS UNLIKELY TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON PROFIT AND CASH FLOW IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC - STILL UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 AND FOR 2021