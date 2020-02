BRIEF-Quartix Holdings Says FY Group Revenue Decreased By 0.3% To £25.6m (2018: £25.7m)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Quartix Holdings PLC:

* FINAL RESULTS

* FY GROUP REVENUE DECREASED BY 0.3% TO £25.6M (2018: £25.7M)

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA DECREASED BY 17.1% TO £7.1M (2018: £8.5M)

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX DECREASED BY 21.8% TO £6.5M (2018: £8.3M)

* MANUFACTURING PARTNER IN CHINA RESUMED LIMITED OPERATIONS FOLLOWING NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS DUE TO DIFFICULTIES CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS

* MANAGEMENT DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY, BUT IT IS MONITORING CHINA SITUATION CLOSELY

