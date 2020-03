March 19 (Reuters) - Quartix Holdings PLC:

* QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC - MEASURES TAKEN RE CORONAVIRUS AND DIVIDEND

* QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC - TRADING TO DATE IN 2020 HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

* QUARTIX - DECIDED TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTION TO BE PROPOSED AT FORTHCOMING AGM ON APPROVAL OF TOTAL FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10P PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: