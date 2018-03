March 29 (Reuters) - Quarto Group Inc:

* FY ‍REVENUE $152.5M VERSUS $154.6M​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT $7.2M VERSUS $17.0M YEAR AGO​

* ‍BOARD HAS NOT RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND​

* ‍MOVED INTO 2018 WITH CLEAR OBJECTIVES ABOUT CONTINUING TO REALIGN OUR PORTFOLIO WITH BROADER MARKET AND CONSUMER TRENDS​

* ‍SINCE YEAR END, GROUP HAS BEEN TRADING IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS​