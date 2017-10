BRIEF-Quarto Group says receipt of preliminary approach

Aug 8 (Reuters) - QUARTO GROUP INC

* RECEIPT OF PRELIMINARY APPROACH

* RECEIVED APPROACH TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY AT A PRICE BOARD CONSIDERS TO BE ATTRACTIVE

* COMPANY HAS DECIDED NOT TO DISCLOSE IDENTITY OF BIDDER AT THIS STAGE, DUE TO EARLY STAGE NATURE OF THEIR INTEREST

* DISCUSSIONS WITH BIDDER ARE AT AN EARLY STAGE AND THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE OR AS TO TERMS OF ANY SUCH OFFER