Dec 15 (Reuters) - Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd:

* QUARTZ MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES, PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION

* SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT RONALD THIESSEN RESIGNED

* SAYS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD SCOTT COUSENS RESIGNED

* QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES - ROBERT DICKINSON NAMED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CEO