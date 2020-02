BRIEF-Qube Holdings Posts HY Revenue From Ordinary Activities And Other Income $957.3 Million

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Qube Holdings Ltd:

* QUBE HOLDINGS LTD- HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AND OTHER INCOME $957.3 MILLION VERSUS $837.0 MILLION

* QUBE HOLDINGS LTD - HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $51.7 MILLION VERSUS $61.5 MILLION

* QUBE HOLDINGS LTD - DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND (FULLY FRANKED) OF 2.9CPS

* QUBE HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS SOME WEAKNESS IN ITS SECOND HALF UNDERLYING EARNINGS AS A RESULT OF BUSHFIRES, CORONAVIRUS, WEATHER EVENTS ACROSS COUNTRY

* QUBE HOLDINGS- IMPACT FROM SOME RECENT EVENTS LIKELY TO RESULT IN LEVEL OF UNDERLYING EARNINGS GROWTH IN FY20 BEING LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST

* QUBE- ASSESSING POTENTIAL IMPACT ON FY20 FY RESULTS FROM BUSHFIRES, ADVERSE WEATHER EVENTS ACROSS COUNTRY IN EARLY 2020, AS WELL AS CORONAVIRUS