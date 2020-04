BRIEF-Qube Says Unable To Forecast Underlying Earnings For FY20

April 6 (Reuters) - Qube Holdings Ltd:

* NOT PRESENTLY ABLE TO FORECAST UNDERLYING EARNINGS FOR FY20, WITHDRAWS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS SECTOR DEFINED AS ESSENTIAL SERVICE IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND; SEES MOST OF CO’S OPERATIONS TO CONTINUE

* BOARD AND MANAGING DIRECTOR HAVE ELECTED TO REDUCE THEIR FIXED REMUNERATION BY 50%

* TO PROGRESS PARTNERING/MONETISATION PROCESS ON MOOREBANK AND SOME OTHER ASSETS, DUE TO CURRENT ENVIRONMENT, SEES PROCESS TAKING LONGER