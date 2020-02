BRIEF-Québec To Acquire 12 Elekta Versa HD Linear Accelerators To Meet Growing Need For Advanced Cancer Care

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* QUÉBEC TO ACQUIRE 12 ELEKTA VERSA HD LINEAR ACCELERATORS TO MEET GROWING NEED FOR ADVANCED CANCER CARE

* ORDER FOR 12 VERSA HD™ LINEAR ACCELERATORS (LINACS) OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS FOR AN ORDER VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY CAD 38.5 MILLION (SEK 275 MILLION)

* QUÉBEC GOVERNMENT’S PROCUREMENT AGENCY FOR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, GROUPE D’APPROVISIONNEMENT COMMUN DE L’EST DU QUÉBEC AWARDED ELEKTA

* CAD 16 MILLION WILL BE BOOKED IN Q4 OF ELEKTA’S FISCAL YEAR 2019/20

* ELEKTA WON CONTRACT THROUGH A PUBLIC PROCUREMENT PROCEDURE, SUBJECT TO A 14-DAY APPEAL

* ORDER IS IN ADDITION TO SIX VERSA HD LINACS PREVIOUSLY BOOKED IN Q2 OF ELEKTA’S FISCAL YEAR 2019/20

* IN THIS FISCAL YEAR, GACEQ HAS AWARDED ELEKTA A TOTAL ORDER VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY CAD 56 MILLION (SEK 407 MILLION)

* FIRST DELIVERIES ARE SCHEDULED FOR Q1 OF ELEKTA'S FISCAL YEAR 2020/21