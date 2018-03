March 22 (Reuters) - QUBICGAMES SA:

* SAYS SELLS 175,000 DRAGEUS GAMES SERIES A SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 192,500 ZLOTYS

* CO PROFIT FROM THE SALE OF DRAGEUS GAMES SHARES TO REACH 175,000 ZLOTYS ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)