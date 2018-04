April 5 (Reuters) - QUBICGAMES SA:

* UPDATES ITS STRATEGY FOR 2018

* UNDER 2018 STRATEGY CO PLANS TO SEPARATE ITS UNIT ADOPTMYGAME AFTER FINDING AN INVESTOR‍​

* WANTS TO INVEST IN PROJECTS AND TEAMS FROM VIDEO GAME INDUSTRY VIA CREATION OF SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)