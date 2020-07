July 6 (Reuters) - Pinduoduo Inc:

* QUBIT GP LIMITED REPORTS 7.7% STAKE IN PINDUODUO INC AS OF JUNE 30 - SEC FILING

* QUBIT GP LIMITED - OBTAINED PINDUODUO SHARES FOR PURPOSE OF CONDUCTING ACTIVITIES TO PROMOTE, IMPROVE SUSTAINABILITY, GOVERNANCE OF PINDUODUO Source text : (bit.ly/2O0FgHO) Further company coverage: