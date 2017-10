Sept 18 (Reuters) -

* Qudian inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $750.0 million of Class A ordinary shares - SEC filing‍​

* Qudian Inc​ says will apply to list the ADSS on the new york stock exchange, under the symbol “QD”‍

* Qudian Inc​ says Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, CICC, UBS Investment Bank, Stifel, Needham & Company are underwriters to the offering

* ‍Qudian Inc​ - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2ylsvOT)