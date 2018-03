BRIEF-Qudian Inc Q4 earnings per share RMB 1.67

March 12 (Reuters) - Qudian Inc:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FULL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 108.4 PERCENT TO RMB 1.491 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW RMB 1.71 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, COMPANY CURRENTLY EXPECTS ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO BE MORE THAN RMB 2.5 BILLION​

* CO’S ‍CEO MIN LUO SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO RELINQUISH “SALARY AND BONUS UNTIL OUR MARKET CAPITALIZATION REACHES US$100 BILLION”​

* FOR FY 18, CO SEES ‍NUMBER OF VEHICLES LEASED OUT TO BE MORE THAN 100 THOUSAND