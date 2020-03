BRIEF-Qudian Qtrly Net Income Per Diluted ADS $0.07

March 18 (Reuters) - Qudian Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED ADS $0.07

* QUDIAN-IMPACT FROM MACROECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS, DIFFICULT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT PRESENTED WITH CO CHALLENGING START OF 2020

* QUDIAN - GIVEN FAST MOVING DYNAMICS OF INDUSTRY, UNCERTAINTIES AND MACRO CHALLENGES, CO BELIEVE PRACTICE OF NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE IS APPROPRIATE

* QUDIAN - QUICK REDUCTION IN LOAN BOOK IN LAST QUARTER OF 2019 AND THUS FAR IN Q1 2020 WILL HAVE A NEAR TERM IMPACT ON QUARTERLY RESULTS