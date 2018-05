May 21 (Reuters) - Qudian Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 105.6 PERCENT TO RMB 1.717 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW RMB 1.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO BE MORE THAN RMB2.5 BILLION FOR FY 2018

* SHILEI LI AND YI CAO HAVE TENDERED THEIR RESIGNATIONS AS DIRECTORS TO COMPANY'S BOARD FOR PERSONAL REASONS