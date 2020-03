BRIEF-Quebec Selects Varian To Increase Access To Advanced Cancer Care

March 11 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* QUEBEC SELECTS VARIAN TO INCREASE ACCESS TO ADVANCED CANCER CARE

* VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS - GACEQ FILED A NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD A SOLE SOURCE CONTRACT TO CO FOR AN ORDER OF 12 MEDICAL LINEAR ACCELERATORS

* VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS - AWARD MAKES A TOTAL OF 21 VARIAN LINACS PURCHASED OVER LAST FOUR YEARS IN QUEBEC

* VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS - 12 NEW LINACS WILL BE BOOKED IN ACCORDANCE WITH PURCHASE ORDERS BEING ISSUED FOR INDIVIDUAL SYSTEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: