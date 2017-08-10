FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc

* Quebecor Inc. Reports consolidated results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.09

* Q2 revenue C$1.03 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.02 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quebecor Inc says Videotron's average monthly revenue per user(3) ("ARPU") was up $10.27 (7.2%) from $143.01 in Q2 of 2016 to $153.28 in Q2 of 2017

* Quebecor Inc says subscriber connections to mobile telephony service increased by 32,400 (3.5%) and subscriptions to Club Illico by 13,100 (4.0%) in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.