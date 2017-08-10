FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc

* Quebecor Inc. Reports consolidated results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.09

* Q2 revenue C$1.03 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.02 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quebecor Inc says Videotron’s average monthly revenue per user(3) (“ARPU”) was up $10.27 (7.2%) from $143.01 in Q2 of 2016 to $153.28 in Q2 of 2017

* Quebecor Inc says subscriber connections to mobile telephony service increased by 32,400 (3.5%) and subscriptions to Club Illico by 13,100 (4.0%) in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.