Feb 16 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc:

* CRTC DECISION ON TVA SPORTS - QUEBECOR SEEKS LEAVE TO APPEAL TO FEDERAL COURT OF APPEAL

* SAYS IS SEEKING A REVIEW OF DECISION ISSUED BY CRTC ON JANUARY 17, 2017 WITH RESPECT TO RATE PAID BY BELL TV FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TVA SPORTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: