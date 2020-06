BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics - Adj EPS For Q2 Of 2020 Could Be In Range Of Breakeven To Slightly Profitable

June 3 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - BELIEVES THAT ITS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q2 OF 2020 COULD BE IN RANGE OF BREAKEVEN TO SLIGHTLY PROFITABLE

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS - SINCE CO REPORTED RESULTS FOR Q1, HAS CONTINUED TO EXPERIENCE MATERIAL DECLINE IN ITS TESTING VOLUMES AS A RESULT OF PANDEMIC

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS- TESTING VOLUMES IN BASE BUSINESS (EXCLUDING COVID-19 MOLECULAR, ANTIBODY TESTING), HAVE RECOVERED FASTER THAN ANTICIPATED ON APR 22