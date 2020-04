BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics Begins To Perform Covid-19 Antibody Testing

April 21 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS BEGINS TO PERFORM COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTING

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - IT HAS BEGUN TO PERFORM ANTIBODY TESTING FOR CORONAVIRUS USING BLOOD SAMPLES

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - NEW QUEST DIAGNOSTICS ANTIBODY SERVICE USES TESTS DEVELOPED FOR HIGH-THROUGHPUT LAB ENVIRONMENTS.

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - INITIALLY, QUEST IS PROVIDING SERVICE BASED ON TESTS FROM ABBOTT AND EUROIMMUN

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - QUEST ALSO CONTINUES TO PURSUE OTHER PLATFORMS THAT COULD ENABLE IT TO INCREASE TESTING CAPACITY FURTHER

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - QUEST EXPECTS TO SCALE UP TESTING OVER COMING WEEKS

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - LABORATORY CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO EXPAND TO APPROXIMATELY 150,000 TESTS A DAY BY EARLY-MAY

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT ANTIBODY TEST RESULTS WITHIN 1-2 DAYS FROM SPECIMEN COLLECTION, DEPENDING ON DEMAND