March 24 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - HAS EXPANDED ITS COVID-19 TESTING CAPACITY TO 25,000 TESTS PER DAY

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - CO'S COVID-19 TESTS EXPECTED TO RISE TO 30,000 A DAY BY END OF THIS WEEK