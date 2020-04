BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics Expects To Perform Over 200,000 Antibody Tests Per Day By Mid-May

April 22 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS SAW DIAGNOSTICS VOLUME DECLINES ACROSS ALL METROPOLITAN MARKETS, NOT JUST IN COVID-19 HOTSPOTS LIKE NEW YORK CITY - CONF CALL

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS SAW OVER 40% DECLINE IN DIAGNOSTICS VOLUMES IN LAST TWO WEEKS OF QUARTER - CONF CALL

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE THE CAPACITY TO PERFORM OVER 200,000 ANTIBODY TESTS PER DAY BY MID-MAY - CONF CALL

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS EXEC SAYS COVID-19 CRISIS COULD BE THE CATALYST FOR ADDITIONAL CONSOLIDATION IN LAB INDUSTRY - CONF CALL

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS EXEC SAYS RECEIVED $65 MILLION AS PART OF INITIAL TRANCHE OF COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS - CONF CALL

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS EXEC SAYS REMAINS COMITTED TO DELIVERING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - CONF CALL

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS EXEC SEES SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL IN ANTIBODY TESTING, BUT REIMBURSEMENT AND CUSTOMER DEMAND REMAIN UNKNOWN - CONF CALL

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS EXEC SEES STABILIZATION IN DIAGNOSTICS VOLUME DECLINES IN THE 50% TO 60% RANGE, SO FAR IN APRIL - CONF CALL