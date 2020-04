BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics Inc Is Dismissing Temporary, Contract Workers

April 13 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - ISSUED LETTER FROM STEPHEN RUSCKOWSKI, COMPANY’S CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - APPROVING FURLOUGHS FOR EMPLOYEES WITH DIMINISHED WORK WHO HAVE INDICATED INTEREST TO BE AT HOME

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - CONTINUES TO PROVIDE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND COVER EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - REDUCING HOURS FOR NON-EXEMPT EMPLOYEES WHERE POSSIBLE AND NECESSARY

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - REDUCING OVERTIME; FREEZING VIRTUALLY ALL HIRING AND PROMOTIONS

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - DISMISSING TEMPORARY AND CONTRACT WORKERS

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - TO DATE QUEST HAS PERFORMED NEARLY 800,000 COVID-19 TESTS, OR ABOUT 40% OF ALL TESTING BY COMMERCIAL LABS.

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - CEO’S BASE PAY WILL BE REDUCED BY 25% FOR NEXT 12 WEEKS

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - EACH MEMBER OF BOARD WILL FORGO 25% OF THEIR CASH COMPENSATION OVER NEXT 12 WEEKS

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - QUEST EXEMPT EMPLOYEES ALSO WILL TAKE A TEMPORARY PAY CUT FOR 12 WEEKS