BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

April 22 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.94

* IN MARCH, EXPERIENCED A MATERIAL DECLINE IN TESTING VOLUMES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* UNABLE TO ACCURATELY FORECAST NEAR TERM IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ITS BUSINESS

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, QUEST DIAGNOSTICS HAD CASH ON HAND OF $342 MILLION

* “APPROVED FURLOUGHS FOR EMPLOYEES WITH DIMINISHED WORK WHO EXPRESSED INTEREST”

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS - AS OF MARCH 31, HAD CASH ON HAND OF $342 MILLION AND HAD $1.3 BILLION OF BORROWING CAPACITY AVAILABLE UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* SUSPENSION OF CERTAIN BENEFITS, SUCH AS 401(K) MATCH

* SUSPENDED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES THROUGH END OF YEAR UNDER ITS EXISTING AUTHORIZATION

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS - COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS LIKELY TO IMPACT CO’S ABILITY TO COMPLY WITH APPLICABLE FINANCIAL COVENANTS, BEGINNING AS EARLY AS END OF Q2

* QUEST - WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO BORROW AGAINST CERTAIN CREDIT FACILITIES & LENDERS WOULD HAVE RIGHT TO DEMAND PAYMENT OF ANY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING

* QUEST - HAS BEEN IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH LEAD LENDER REGARDING AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS OF UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT LATER IN QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.89, REVENUE VIEW $1.75 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: