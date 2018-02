BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.40

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; INCREASES DIVIDEND 11% TO $0.50 PER QUARTER

* Q4 REVENUES OF $1.94 BILLION, UP 4.1% VERSUS 2016

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 REPORTED DILUTED EPS $5.42 TO $5.62​

* Q4 DILUTED EPS OF $1.82 ON A REPORTED BASIS

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND ETB $6.50 TO $6.70​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.94 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES $7.70 BILLION TO $7.77 BILLION​

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $7.91 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $350 MILLION TO $400 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍IN 2018 COMPANY EXPECTS TO REALIZE APPROXIMATELY $180 MILLION IN TAX SAVINGS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN 11% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.45 TO $0.50 PER SHARE​

