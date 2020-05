May 27 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS - LAUNCHED A NEW SUITE OF RETURN TO WORK SERVICES BUILT AROUND LARGE-SCALE WORKFORCE COVID-19 TESTING

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - SCALING UP ITS COVID-19 LAB OPERATIONS

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - EXPECTS TO HAVE CAPACITY TO PERFORM ABOUT 150,000 MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TESTS A DAY BY END OF JUNE

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - HAS CAPACITY TO PERFORM ABOUT 200,000 ANTIBODY TESTS A DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: