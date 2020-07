July 6 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS SAYS DEMAND FOR COVID-19 MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TESTING CONTINUES TO SURGE, CAUSING FURTHER DELAYS IN TURNAROUND TIMES

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS SAYS AVERAGE TURNAROUND TIME FOR REPORTING TEST RESULTS IS NOW 1 DAY FOR PRIORITY 1 PATIENTS AND 4-6 DAYS FOR ALL OTHER POPULATIONS