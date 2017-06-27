FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 5:36 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics announces intent to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business in Massachusetts

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire outreach laboratory services business of Cape Cod Healthcare

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - acquisition is subject to review by Massachusetts health policy commission and completion of a definitive agreement

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - upon approval by HPC, organizations expect to complete transaction by January 1, 2018

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - CCHC's hospital-based laboratories and inpatient and outpatient services it provides are not included in transaction

* Quest diagnostics inc - the two organizations also intend to explore opportunities to collaborate in population health and data analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

