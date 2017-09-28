FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care
September 28, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics to acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care

* Quest Diagnostics Inc says financial terms were not disclosed.

* Says ‍transaction is structured as a purchase of assets.​

* Quest Diagnostics Inc says transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2017, subject to customary regulatory approvals

* Quest Diagnostics - ‍Fresenius Medical Care’s dialysis-related laboratory services business, Spectra Labs, is not affected by divestiture​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

