BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics To Expand In Indiana With Acquisition Of Outreach Lab Businesses Of Community Health Network And Ascension St. Vincent

June 23 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS TO EXPAND IN INDIANA WITH ACQUISITION OF OUTREACH LAB BUSINESSES OF COMMUNITY HEALTH NETWORK AND ASCENSION ST. VINCENT NOW SERVICED THROUGH MID AMERICA CLINICAL LABORATORIES

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - CO WILL ACQUIRE ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNERS’ INTERESTS IN MID AMERICA CLINICAL LABORATORIES AND OPERATE BUSINESS BY ITSELF

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - QUEST WILL WHOLLY OWN MACL’S LABORATORY IN INDIANAPOLIS AND APPROXIMATELY 50 PATIENT SERVICE CENTERS ACROSS INDIANA

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - DEAL FOR ALL-CASH EQUITY TRANSACTION

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED