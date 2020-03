March 5 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS TO LAUNCH CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19) TEST

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS - TEST SERVICE AIDS PRESUMPTIVE DETECTION OF NUCLEIC ACID IN RESPIRATORY SPECIMENS

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS - WILL BE IN POSITION TO RECEIVE SPECIMENS FOR TESTING, AND BEGIN TO PROVIDE TESTING ON MARCH 9

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS - COVID-19 TEST IS MOLECULAR BASED ASSAY WHICH DETECTS VIRAL RNA IN RESPIRATORY SPECIMENS