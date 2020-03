BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics Withdrawing Previously Announced Guidance For Full Year 2020

March 31 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS - “IN MARCH, EXPERIENCED, & ANTICIPATES WILL CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE, A MATERIAL DECLINE IN TESTING VOLUMES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC”

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS - DURING LAST TWO WEEKS OF MARCH, VOLUMES DECLINED IN EXCESS OF 40% INCLUSIVE OF COVID-19 TESTING

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS - POSSIBLE TO EXPERIENCE ADVERSE IMPACT ON CASH COLLECTIONS FROM CUSTOMERS,CLIENTS & PAYERS AS RESULT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - CANNOT REASONABLY ESTIMATE ADVERSE IMPACT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE ON ITS BUSINESSES Source text: bit.ly/2QYxtMy Further company coverage: