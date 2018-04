BRIEF-Quest For Growth Return On Equity In Q1 Was Down 1% On NAV At End Of Last Year

April 26 (Reuters) - QUEST FOR GROWTH NV:

* RETURN ON EQUITY IN Q1 WAS DOWN 1% ON NAV AT END OF LAST YEAR

* Q1 LOSS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR ‍​0.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OTHER OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 16.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR TIME BEING, ECONOMIC INDICATORS PAINT HOPEFUL PICTURE OF HOW BUSINESS IS SET TO DEVELOP IN SHORT TERM

* BASIC AND DILUTED EPS FOR ORDINARY SHARES LOSS OF EUR 0.11

* Q1 LOSS EUR ‍​1.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 15.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2FlrrNg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)